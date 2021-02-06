World glued to farmers' 'chakka jam': Protesters give Centre time till Oct 2 to repeal agri laws

New Delhi: Even as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government tried to downplay the nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’ protests observed by farmers, the world media took note of the ‘Chakka Jam’ protests.

Armed police came out in large numbers across Delhi. Nearly 10 metro stations in central Delhi were shut down for six hours on Saturday. Many protesters said it was to create a false narrative of Khalistanis on the prowl in the national capital to create another spurt of violence at the Red Fort and other parts on the Republic Day.

--

Field updates

• Entry and exit at 10 prominent Delhi Metro stations temporarily closed

• Multi-layered barricades, iron nails studded on roads at the protest sites on Delhi’s border

• Around 50,000 police, paramilitary, and reserve forces personnel deployed in Delhi-NCR region

• Hollywood veteran Susan Sarandon support farmers’ protest along with pop icon Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris

--

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that they have given the Modi-government time till October 2 to repeal the controversial farm laws. “After this, we will do further planning. We won’t hold discussions with the government under pressure,” Tikait said.

Fear was writ large on the people coming out of their homes to unusual security blanket covers. Fortunately, there was no violence in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabadh in the National Capital Region (NCR). Traffic resumed late in the afternoon on the highways to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh after the 3-hour "Chakka Jam". The Police justified the massive security, saying it does not want to take any chance. All 125 entry points to Delhi were cordoned off.