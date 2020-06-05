World Environment Day 2020: Prakash Javadekar launches urban forest programme

"Let us map forest lands and degraded land in cities. And if that is reserved for creating these urban forests, it becomes a people's movement. I appeal to everyone to work together. We are thinking of giving a prize for creating good forests with people's participation and in PPP mode in various urban cities," he said.

The minister said that India has been able to preserve 8 per cent of the world's biodiversity despite constraints. "India has 16 per cent human population of the world. We have 16 per cent population of cattle in the world. Both require land, water and food. We have only 2.5 per cent of the world's landmass and only 4 per cent of natural water resources," he said.

"We are in constraints but India has been able to preserve 8 per cent of the world's biodiversity. This is no small feat because India has been able to prove that here is a country that can preserve despite constraints," Javadekar added. He said that our lifestyle is inextricably linked with nature, and trees and all species are a part of our life.