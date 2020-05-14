Workers at Salon in Gujarat's Kheda wear PPE kits while giving haircuts

Kheda: Taking all precautions so as to keep coronavirus infection at bay, workers of a salon in Nadiad are giving haircuts to customers while wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

Customers were also seen taking necessary precautions and wearing face masks. Social distancing is being strictly complied with inside the haircut salon.

"We are taking all precautions prescribed by the government to ensure that workers and customers do not contract COVID-19," said Vishal Limbachiya, owner.