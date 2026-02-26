Worker Electrocuted By High-Tension Line In Bulandshahr; Youth Saves Life With CPR - VIDEO

A labourer sustained severe burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension (HT) power line in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Thursday evening. The incident occurred in the Khurja tehsil area under the Khurja Nagar Kotwali police limits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to local sources, the worker was installing a tin shed outside a shop located along the Pahasu Road when he accidentally came into contact with electricity from a nearby overhead high-tension line. He was electrocuted and collapsed on the spot, suffering serious burns.

Hearing his screams, a youth present at the scene rushed to help and immediately began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). His prompt action is believed to have revived the unconscious worker and prevented a fatal outcome.

The injured labourer was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

A video of the dramatic rescue has gone viral on social media, showing the youth performing CPR on the injured worker as bystanders gathered around. Local residents have praised the rescuer for his presence of mind and timely intervention, calling his actions heroic.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.