'Work with govt to spread awareness about vaccines': PM Modi interacts with representatives of religious, social organizations on COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held an interaction with representatives of religious and social organizations to discuss the COVID-19 situation. The PM said that the interaction is is yet another example of society and government working together for the benefit of the country.

Appreciating the work done by these organizations amid pandemic challenge, Narendra Modi said that the help provided to people was beyond caste or religious considerations and was a shining example of ‘Ek Bharat-Eknishtha Prayas’. He said that temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras doubled up as hospitals and isolation centres, while also helping the needy get food and medicines.

Discussing the rapid rollout of the vaccination drive in the country, the PM added ‘Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine’ campaign is like a shield in the fight against Covid. He exhorted the religious and community leaders to join the efforts of the government by helping spread awareness about vaccination and help combat rumours and confusions about the vaccines. He asked them to work in collaboration with the government, especially in areas where there is high vaccine hesitancy. This will go a long way in helping our health workers reach out to each and every citizen.