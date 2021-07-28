'Work with govt to spread awareness about vaccines': PM Modi interacts with representatives of religious, social organizations on COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held an interaction with representatives of religious and social organizations to discuss the COVID-19 situation. The PM said that the interaction is is yet another example of society and government working together for the benefit of the country.
Appreciating the work done by these organizations amid pandemic challenge, Narendra Modi said that the help provided to people was beyond caste or religious considerations and was a shining example of ‘Ek Bharat-Eknishtha Prayas’. He said that temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras doubled up as hospitals and isolation centres, while also helping the needy get food and medicines.
Discussing the rapid rollout of the vaccination drive in the country, the PM added ‘Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine’ campaign is like a shield in the fight against Covid. He exhorted the religious and community leaders to join the efforts of the government by helping spread awareness about vaccination and help combat rumours and confusions about the vaccines. He asked them to work in collaboration with the government, especially in areas where there is high vaccine hesitancy. This will go a long way in helping our health workers reach out to each and every citizen.
Prime Minister also asked the leaders to be a part of the celebration of 75 years of independence. He asked them to ensure that everyone becomes a part of ‘Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’. He said that on this occasion, we should work toward uniting the entire length and breadth of the nation through a ‘Bharat Jodo Aandolan’, and showcase the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.
The leaders thanked the Prime Minister for organising the interaction and lauded his decisive leadership in the fight against the pandemic. They voiced their support towards spreading awareness about the ongoing vaccination drive and provided their ideas and suggestions for preventing the third wave.
The interaction was attended by Prof. Salim Engineer, Convenor, Kendriya Dharmik Jan Morcha and Vice President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind; Maha Rishi Peethadheeshwar Goswami Sushil Maharaj, National Convenor, Bharatiya Sarv Dharam Sansad, Uttar Pradesh; Swami Omkaranand Saraswati, Peethadheeshwar, Omkar Dhaam, New Delhi; Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh, Chief Granthi, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, New Delhi; Dr. M. D. Thomas, Founding Director, Institute of Harmony & Peace Studies, New Delhi and other.
