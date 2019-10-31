Work together, not in silos, PM Modi tells IAS officers

Kevadiya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon young IAS officers to work together for the nation, saying silos and hierarchy don't help the system.

He called for working towards realing the vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25.

Modi was addressing bureaucrats participating in the first-ever Common Foundation Course called 'Aarambh', being held at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat.

"This course, Aarambh, is nation-centric and future- centric. It will usher a paradigm shift in administration, whereby people stop working on silos.

"Instead, people work together and in a comprehensive manner," a tweet posted on Modi's official twitter handle - PMO India - quoted him as saying at the event.

Modi said no bureaucratic posting should be seen as a punishment rather it should be treated as an opportunity.

"The presence of silos and hierarchy doesn't help our system. Whoever we are, wherever we are, we have to work together for the nation," he added.

"Let's change how we look at things. Even something like a changed terminology helps. Earlier, people would keep saying backward districts. Today we say aspirational districts. Why should any posting be a punishment posting? Why not see it as an opportunity posting?" the PM said.

On the occasion, Modi remembered the contribution of independent India's first home minister, Sardrar Vallabhbhai Patel, in the development of civil services.

"The Indian Civil Service (now called Indian Administrative Service) owes a lot to Sardar Patel. From here in Kevadia, where the 'Statue of Unity' is, may we all find inspiration and vigour to do something for our nation.

"Let us work towards making India a five trillion dollar economy," Modi said.

Modi was here to pay tribute to Sardar Patel on his 144th birth anniversary.