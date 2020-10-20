'Work has started, CAA will be implemented very soon': JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been delayed due to the coronavirus, asserting that the law will be implemented soon.

Nadda, speaking at a meeting of social groups in north Bengal, accused the Mamata Banerjee government of indulging in "divide and rule politics" to serve the political interests of her party -- the TMC -- unlike the BJP that works for the development of all.

"All of you will get the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has been passed in Parliament. We are committed to it," said Nadda.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of CAA got delayed. But as the situation is slowing improving, work has started and rules are now being framed. It (CAA) will be implemented very soon."