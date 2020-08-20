Work from home takes a hit as Google's Gmail and Slack goes down

Google services like Gmail and Drive suffered a major outage across the world including in India on Thursday morning as people took to social media to report connecting to several G Suite services, especially Gmail. Even, Slack, a messaging and file-sharing app, witnessed outage.

Google's status page also said they are investigating the issue. It also indicated reports of problems with Google Meet, Google Voice and Google Docs, while anecdotal reports show people are having issues uploading to YouTube as well. In an update, Google said: "We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by August 20, 1330 hours (IST), detailing when we expect to resolve the problem".

Meanwhile, Slack informed about the outage on Twitter. "We're afraid some customers may be experiencing trouble loading new messages, and some customers on Android devices may have trouble connecting to Slack. We're working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," the company tweeted.