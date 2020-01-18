'Words from Mota Bhai?': Twitter reacts to Ramchandra Guha's stinging criticism of Rahul Gandhi

Historian Ramachandra Guha on Friday said young India does not want a "fifth-generation dynast" and if Kerala repeats the disaster of re-electing Rahul Gandhi to Parliament in 2024 then they will merely hand over the advantage to "hard-working" and "self-made" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Why did you (Malayalis) elect Rahul Gandhi to Parliament. I have nothing against Rahul Gandhi personally. He is a decent fellow, very well-mannered. But young India does not want a fifth-generation dynast," Guha said while speaking at Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode.
The historian warned people of Kerala not to re-elect the MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi during the 2024 national elections.
"If you Malayalis make the mistake of re-electing Rahul Gandhi in 2024 too, you are merely handing over an advantage to Narendra Modi because Narendra Modi's great advantage is that he is not Rahul Gandhi," he said.
However, Twitter was left totally shocked after Ramchandra Guha targetted Rahul Gandhi.
"Dear @RahulGandhi When @Ram_Guha requested for a RS seat you shouldn't have said NO. That too at his face. It's almost 5 years and he has not forgotten it," wrote a user.
Another user wrote, "Every centrist's favourite punching bag is Rahul Gandhi even though they don't have even a shred of moral fibre that he possesses. Hope Guha gets that reprieve from Shah he is clearly seeking."
(With inputs from ANI)
