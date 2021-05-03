Won't restrain media from reporting oral observations during proceedings in public interest: SC bats for free flow of dialogue

Batting for "free flow of dialogue" in courts, the Supreme Court on Monday said it would neither restrain the media from reporting oral observations made during proceedings in public interest, nor demoralise high courts -- "vital pillars of democracy" -- by asking them to refrain from raising questions.

The apex court said, however, that it's order would consider Election Commission's submission that "wanton charges" levelled against it by the Madras High Court were unwarranted and would try to strike a balance between two Constitutional bodies.

It termed as "too far-fetched" the poll panel's plea for restraining media from reporting remarks made during court proceedings.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah reserved its order on the EC appeal against the Madras High Court's "critical" remarks holding it responsible for surge in COVID-19 cases in the country and fastening responsibility on its officials with the murder charge.

It assured the poll panel that the high court's remarks were not meant to "run down" a Constitutional body but may have been made "momentarily" in the flow of discussions and that's why it was not in the judicial order.

"Election Commission is a seasoned constitutional body, entrusted with the responsibility to ensure free and fair election in the country. It should not be rattled by the observations.

"We cannot say in today's time the media will not report the discussions taking place in the court as it is also in public interest. The discussions that take place in courts are also important as is the order. Therefore, unfolding of the process in the court of law is in public interest," the bench said.