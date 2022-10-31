'Won't politicise this issue': Rahul Gandhi on Morbi bridge collapse

Rahul Gandhi |

Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, resisted making a statement on the Morbi tragedy on Monday, claiming that any attempt to politicise the bridge collapse would be insulting to those who lost their lives in the disaster.

When reporters questioned Rahul Gandhi about who, in his opinion, should be held accountable for the collapse of the Morbi bridge, the Congressman responded, "I don't want to make this incident political. There have been fatalities. They are being rude by doing it. I won't do that, therefore."

Gandhi observes two-minute moment of silence

Today, the leader of the Congress observed a two-minute moment of silence in honour of those slain when the bridge fell. The century-old bridge was packed with people when it collapsed on Sunday at around 6.30 pm. It had reopened five days earlier following substantial repairs and renovations.

The suspension bridge, described on the district collectorate website as a "engineering masterpiece" constructed at the turn of the 19th century, was believed to show "the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi." According to the collectorate website, the bridge, which was 1.25 metres wide and stretched 233 metres, was designed to give Morbi a distinctive personality utilising the most advanced technology at the time in Europe.

Congress demands probe

Congress on Monday demanded an inquiry headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge into the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat which claimed 141 lives.

"We offer our condolences to the victims' families and don't want to indulge in politics but want an inquiry by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court to fix accountability of people involved in the construction of the bridge," party President Mallikarjun Kharge said.