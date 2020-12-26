'Won't have enough bandages...': BJP's Dilip Ghosh threatens rivals ahead of West Bengal assembly polls

Dilip Ghosh, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit, known for his oft controversial remarks has once again delivered a highly contentious speech in the state where he threatened his political rivals with potential physical violence.
Training his guns at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Ghosh said that the BJP believes in conducting political affairs "in a civil manner" but in case their hands (or feet) are forced, "they (BJP's political opponents) won't have enough bandages to tend to their wounds."
Speaking a rally in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Dilip Ghosh said that the BJP's rivals have to come to terms with the fact that "in another 4-5 months", a BJP chief minister will be sitting at the Nabanna (State Secretariat) building.
"If they cannot digest this, I suggest them to have some homoeopathic magazine," he said.
The BJP Bengal chief added, "We're civilised people who believe in conducting political affairs in a civil manner. But our hands and feet are functional and if we're forced to use them, we'll retaliate in such a manner that they won't have enough bandages to tend to their wounds."
BJP state president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the party's wings are spreading acoss the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on radio will be aired in every booth on December 27.
This is, however, not the first time that Dilip Ghosh, who has established himself as an undisputed hallmark in the grimy politics, threatened his political opponents with potential physical violence. His particular brand of politics has mired the state's electocracy for a while now.
Last month, warned "Mamata di's people, who do mischief" of correcting their ways in six months, failing which "their hands, legs, ribs, and heads will be broken".
High in rhetoric, the Bengal BJP chief had further said that they'll be sent to the "crematorium" if they "increase mischief".
Earlier as well, he had taken up his high rhetoric up a notch of unrestrained abuse to slam his opponents, something he seems to enjoy popularity among his supporters for.
He had also earlier sparked controversies by threatening to shoot down 'like dogs' those who damaged public property in the state and calling public intellectuals in the state "spineless parasites".
This assumes significance with the 2021 state assembly polls due in April-May.