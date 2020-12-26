'Won't have enough bandages...': BJP's Dilip Ghosh threatens rivals ahead of West Bengal assembly polls

Dilip Ghosh, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit, known for his oft controversial remarks has once again delivered a highly contentious speech in the state where he threatened his political rivals with potential physical violence.

Training his guns at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Ghosh said that the BJP believes in conducting political affairs "in a civil manner" but in case their hands (or feet) are forced, "they (BJP's political opponents) won't have enough bandages to tend to their wounds."

Speaking a rally in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Dilip Ghosh said that the BJP's rivals have to come to terms with the fact that "in another 4-5 months", a BJP chief minister will be sitting at the Nabanna (State Secretariat) building.

"If they cannot digest this, I suggest them to have some homoeopathic magazine," he said.

The BJP Bengal chief added, "We're civilised people who believe in conducting political affairs in a civil manner. But our hands and feet are functional and if we're forced to use them, we'll retaliate in such a manner that they won't have enough bandages to tend to their wounds."