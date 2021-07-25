‘Won’t allow BJP to unfurl national flag on Independence Day’: Farm unions issue new warning

Amid the ongoing protests of the farmers against Centre's three farm laws, the agitating farmer unions on Sunday issued a fresh warning to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Independence Day. According to Times Now report, the farmer unions said they will not allow BJP leaders and ministers to unfurl the national flag on Independence Day. Additionally massive protests will also be held across Haryana.

Other farmer unions are planning to meet to chalk out the strategy for August 15.

Further a farmer said they will take out a tractor parade in the state and show black flags to BJP leaders.

Attacking the BJP, a farmer in Jind said, “Ye jhande ke layak nahi hai.”