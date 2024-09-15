 'Women's Reservation Act A Chance For Congress To Uncover Aspiring Women Leaders,' Says Rahul Gandhi On 40th Anniversary Of AIMC
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Women's Reservation Act A Chance For Congress To Uncover Aspiring Women Leaders,' Says Rahul Gandhi On 40th Anniversary Of AIMC

'Women's Reservation Act A Chance For Congress To Uncover Aspiring Women Leaders,' Says Rahul Gandhi On 40th Anniversary Of AIMC

"Many had the passion, perseverance, and commitment to drive far-reaching changes in society. Some of the fiercest and most fearless voices against injustice were of women. In this day and age, there is no reason whatsoever to deny women meaningful opportunities in public life," he said.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that the Women Reservation Act was an opportunity for the party to identify and nurture aspiring and established women leaders.

On the 40th anniversary of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), Rahul Gandhi said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, he met remarkable women across India determined to make a difference.

Read Also
Rajasthan BJP Incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Labels Rahul Gandhi As 'Anti-India Toolkit'
article-image

Statement Of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

"Many had the passion, perseverance, and commitment to drive far-reaching changes in society. Some of the fiercest and most fearless voices against injustice were of women. In this day and age, there is no reason whatsoever to deny women meaningful opportunities in public life," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Not Inspired By Cameron Diaz's Sex Tape, Clarifies Director: 'There's No Sex'
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Not Inspired By Cameron Diaz's Sex Tape, Clarifies Director: 'There's No Sex'
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools Closed Tomorrow in These States; Maharashtra Reschedules Holiday to September 18
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools Closed Tomorrow in These States; Maharashtra Reschedules Holiday to September 18
Neelesh Misra Reveals NOT Being Invited For Kangana Ranaut's Woh Lamhe Music Launch In 2006: 'Never Ending Story'
Neelesh Misra Reveals NOT Being Invited For Kangana Ranaut's Woh Lamhe Music Launch In 2006: 'Never Ending Story'
Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures
Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures

Congratulating the leaders and members for "building the organisation brick by brick", he said that AIMC has been a fearless voice for justice and has firmly established itself as the most active frontal organisation of the Congress. He congratulated AIMC on the launch of the nationwide online membership drive for the first time.

Read Also
'Nafrat Ki Dukaan Pe Mohabbat Ki...' PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Congress In Doda
article-image

"I am happy to know that the membership drive will be followed by a pan-India leadership training programme," he said "I hope the AIMC continues to work towards ensuring greater political participation of women across caste, class, and religious lines. Lastly, I salute your dedication to a cause greater than yourself, and wish the AIMC the best in its future endeavours," the Congress MP said.

Tweet Of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said: "Congratulations and best wishes to all the office bearers and workers on the foundation day of All India Mahila Congress. Your tireless work is playing an important role in empowering the women of India." "Salute to your struggle and dedication for their respect, equality, and safety," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Train Engine Gets Off Track, Seen Running On Field In Bihar's Gaya

Viral Video: Train Engine Gets Off Track, Seen Running On Field In Bihar's Gaya

IAF To Induct Fighter Jet LCA AF MK II By 2025

IAF To Induct Fighter Jet LCA AF MK II By 2025

'Arvind Kejriwal Is Master Of Political Manoeuvring, Deliberately Talking About Resignation,' Says...

'Arvind Kejriwal Is Master Of Political Manoeuvring, Deliberately Talking About Resignation,' Says...

MBBS Courses To Be Offered In Hindi In Chhattisgarh From Academic Year 2024-25: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

MBBS Courses To Be Offered In Hindi In Chhattisgarh From Academic Year 2024-25: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Mumbai-Jabalpur & Kacheguda-Manmad Express To Feature New LHB Coaches

Mumbai-Jabalpur & Kacheguda-Manmad Express To Feature New LHB Coaches