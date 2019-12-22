Women protest against CAA in Guwahati

Guwahati: A protest was taken out by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Latasil playground in Assam on Saturday.

Samujjal Bhattacharya , adviser, All Assam Students Union, present at the protest, said people’s voice is loud and clear against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and it must go.

“People from all walks of life are protesting against it peacefully here,” Bhattacharya told ANI.

"The CAA must be scrapped because it is the protector of illegal Bangladeshis and violates the historic Assam Accord. The act is anti-indigenous, anti-northeast, communal and unconstitutional. We will continue to protest in a peaceful manner and demand scrapping of the CAA," he added.

Exempt Assam: Gorkhas

Major civil society organisations of Gorkhas in Assam on Saturday demanded that the state be exempt from the purview of the contentious citizenship law and that the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord be implemented immediately.

As per the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, the "constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people."

Bhaskar Dahal, general secretary of Assam Gorkha Sammelan, said, "The Citizenship Amended Act will invite threat to the indigenous Gorkhas of Assam as a constituent community of greater Assamese community," Assam Gorkha Sammelan general secretary Bhaskar Dahal said.