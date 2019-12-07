Women bikers blaze a trail

Panaji: "In a country where being a woman itself is a challenge, biking is just another challenge which women should not back out from," says 24-year-old Anam Hashim, India's youngest female stunt rider.

Hashim is one the thousands of bikers, who is participating in the ongoing India Bike Week in North Goa's Vagator beach village. The bike week also features a handful of women bikers, who have blazed a trail as bikers, conventionally considered a male domain.

Hashim made waves a few years ago, when she became the first woman to conquer Ladakh's treacherous Khardung La pass, the world's highest motorable road on a TVS Scooty Zest and the stunt rider, has never looked back ever since.

"Sometimes, when I look around I feel that being a woman in India is a challenge in itself and when you choose a sport like stunt riding like I did, many have no backing. Initially, I too faced resistance. Today I'm not only a biker, but also the youngest Indian female stunt rider at 24 years," she told IANS on the sidelines of the two-day event, which is billed as India's biggest motorbike festival.

Coming from a conservative Muslim family, stunt riding was not the easiest choice as a career, but the dogged lass, who started riding her father's motorcycle on the streets of her hometown, Shimla, at the age of 10, insisted on following her passion.

