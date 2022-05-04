Woman with Rahul Gandhi in viral video not a Chinese ambassador: Report

New Delhi: A video of Rahul Gandhi went viral on social media on Tuesday triggering a row, with the BJP saying he was at a "nightclub" when his party is "exploding", evoking a sharp response from the Congress which said he was in Nepal to attend the marriage of a journalist friend, and that is "not a crime".

The BJP's social media department head Amit Malviya and Union minister Giriraj Singh also tweeted the video.

"Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai (in 2008) was under seize(sic). He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate...," Malviya said in the tweet.

Many right-wing supporters claimed that the woman spotted beside Gandhi was Chinese Ambassador.

So to check claims, India Today conatcted the pub’s management (Lord of Drinks) in Kathmandu. Rabin Shrestha, the CEO of Lord of the Drinks, confirmed in a phone call that Gandhi visited the pub on May 2 along with five or six people. He also confirmed that no Chinese ambassador was present along with Gandhi during his visit.

“Rahul Gandhi was here for one and half hours. It was his personal visit. Nobody from the Chinese embassy was present with him,” said according to India Today report.

According to The Kathmandu Post newspaper, the Congress leader is in the country's capital to attend the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas.

"We had extended an invitation to Gandhi to attend the wedding of my daughter," said Bhim Udas, Sumnima's father who also served as Nepal's Ambassador to Myanmar.

Sumnima, a former CNN correspondent, is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa, the report had said.

The marriage function is planned for Tuesday and a reception will be held on May 5 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bauddha, Bhim said.

