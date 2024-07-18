Woman Staged Son-Beating Video To Scare Estranged Husband, Says Haridwar Police; 'Counselling Not Enough, Jail Her For Life', Demand Angry Netizens

X

After a two-month-old video showing a mother thrashing her minor son in Uttarakhand's Haridwar went viral on social media on Wednesday, police in a post on X said the woman staged the entire incident to scare her estranged husband who lives in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Haridwar police’s statement, the woman's husband neither comes home nor gives her wife the money to run the house and look after her children. It said the woman took this drastic step in desperation to call her husband home. Police further informed that on July 17, the first phase of the counselling session of the woman and her child took place before the Child Welfare Committee.

On Wednesday, the Haridwar police took note of the viral video in which the woman was thrashing her minor son. In the video, she could be seen punching, slapping, choking and pulling hair of one of her sons while the other was seen standing nearby. The video was seemingly shot by a third person.

As per reports, the woman told police that her husband was an alcoholic and did not contribute to the household expenses. She said she had been in dispute with her husband over the past 10 years. She also told police that her husband had not been home for a few months and runs a shop in UIP.

As police asked her about the video, the woman said that she had asked her son to shoot the video so that she could scare her husband.

Reports suggest that later when police asked several women living in the neighbourhood, they confirmed that the woman was good to her children and that they had never heard of such complaints in the past.

However, amid the police’s statement that the woman said that the entire thing was staged, netizens who saw the video refused to believe the woman's claim. While some angry netizens said that counselling is not enough others demanded life imprisonment for her.

Another user said, "In the greatest republic in the world, when a man commits a crime, he is immediately jailed, but if a woman commits the same crime, she is sent to counseling. Abolish the right to equality as a fundamental right, ensure women are never held accountable, and we can continue living in this clown country."

"Please give ger lide imprisonment," demanded @Thanos_pandith.

"Man commits crime = direct to jail. Woman commits crime : mam can you please bless us with your presence in counseling meeting," wrote @_RjSh_ while drawing an anology between man and woman.

Meanwhile, as the woman and child's counselling has begun, it is only a matter of time before things will be clearer. The CWC reports, for which the netizens have to wait, will reveal the woman's true intention.

The police too have begun its investigation and are currently looking at the allegations by the woman against her estranged husband.