Woman shot dead in Jharkhand for denying to sell liquor

A woman was shot dead in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday allegedly for refusing to sell liquor, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place early on Wednesday in Sursang locality of Gumla district when few unidentified men reached the house of Saro Devi, who was into the business of selling countrymade liquor.

However, she refused to provide liquor to the miscreants, keeping in tune with the nationwide lockdown that is in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Peeved by the refusal, the miscreants shot her on the head before fleeing from the spot.

The police have launched an operation to nab the accused after sending the body for post-morterm