File | Representative Image

Kaushambi: In a heroic incident of self-defence, a woman cut off a man’s finger with her teeth after he allegedly tried to rape her in UP’s Kaushambi.

As the face of the man was covered, the woman could not immediately identify the person.

Krishna Narayan, CO, Manjhanpur, said, “A case has been registered against the accused and the woman has been sent for medical examination.”