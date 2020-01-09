Woman constable accuses Lucknow police officers of rape and harassment

A woman constable has accused Lucknow police officers of rape and harassment. A video where she can be seen crying and expressing her anguish has gone viral on social media.
“When my own officers are abusing me, how can I help other women,” she says in a video.
The constable has written a complaint to Lucknow SSP.
Further details are awaited.
On Thursday, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government suspended SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, after a forensic lab in Gujarat confirmed the authenticity of his video chat with a woman that had gone viral on social media a few days ago.
Krishna had termed the viral video as fake but the forensic report says that "no sign of edit, alteration, medication, morphing was observed in this video".
Vaibhav Krishna had himself lodged an FIR in the case of the viral video and ADG, Meerut zone was probing the case. The official had sent the video for forensic examination.
Vaibhav Krishna reportedly also leaked a confidential letter that he had written to the state government accusing five officers of conniving with certain builders, extortionists and local journalists to ensure "transfers and postings" in exchange for money.
