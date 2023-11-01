Woman Allegedly Sets Father-In-Law's Room On Fire At Residence, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Woman Allegedly Sets Father-In-Law's Room On Fire At Residence | Twitter

Mumbai: A shocking video has emerged on social media in which a woman is seen deliberately attempting to set ablaze the house. The woman was caught on camera attempting to set the house on fire and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is burning something and throwing it on an elderly person sleeping inside the room and a man is recording her while performing the cruel act. Luckily, the old man escaped unhurt and the fire was doused before it could engulf the entire house.

'Woman is deliberately burning papaji'

The man can be heard in the video saying that this "woman is deliberately burning papaji". The woman is seen in the viral video burning a paper-like material and throwing it on the elderly man sleeping inside the room with a mask on his face. The elderly man who was fast asleep wakes up after the woman throws the burning material on his bed. The man who was recording the video saved the man by throwing away the burning material from the bed. Luckily, the mattress or the blanket did not catch fire where the elderly man was sleeping and the burning material fell on the floor.

The man could have been burnt alive

The man could have been burnt alive if the fire had caught the bedsheet or the blanket and the man in the video did not seem to be in a condition to get up and escape the fire. The video is being shared widely on social media and the woman in the video is being criticised by the social media users. The video is also shared by reporters and other users on social media. However, the authenticity of the video is questionable as there are no details available regarding the video.

The woman was upset about something and attempted to set the house on fire

The users are sharing the video saying that the woman was upset about something and attempted to set the house on fire, she dropped the fire where old father-in-law is sleeping. Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared the video on her social media account and said, "Thank god there are phones now to record such deranged behaviour else no one would believe husbands. The woman, upset about something, is trying to set fire to the house where her elderly father-in-law is sleeping, deliberately setting fire to it."

