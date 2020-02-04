Wither development? PM says Delhi needs govt which ‘supports CAA, Art 370 abrogation’

"Narendra Modi coined good slogan of Make in India but not a single factory has been set up. They are selling everything - Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum, Railways & even Red Fort. They may sell even the Taj Mahal," Gandhi said.

He also brought up the topic of unemployment.

"PM Modi said he will provide 2 crore jobs. What did he do for it, what did Kejriwal do to tackle unemployment," he asked.

"Those graduating from universities, colleges scared whether they will get jobs or not; it is fault of your PM and CM," Gandhi added.

Gandhi said that the BJP and the AAP wanted to spread hatred in society.

"They (BJP) talk about the Hindu dharm, they talk about Islam, they talk of Sikhism. They have no knowledge of religions. In Hiduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism-- where is it written that attack other people, suppress them?" he asked the crowd.

"Show one BJP leader who raised 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan in Pakistan, Cong's Jangpura candidate did that," he said.