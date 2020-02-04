Wither development? PM says Delhi needs govt which ‘supports CAA, Art 370 abrogation’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused Opposition parties of spreading lies and rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Speaking at a rally in Dwarka in poll-bound Delhi, Modi said that since the creation of the CAA, the people of India had seen how rumours were being spread and lies being uttered by Opposition parties.
"The people of Delhi are watching everything and understanding everything," he added.
Modi also said that Delhi needed a government that "won't resort to appeasement but supports CAA, abolition of Article 370 and issues of national security".
Modi said that Delhi needs a government that will give direction and not resort to blame games. He accused AAP of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital and sought to know if 'mohalla clinics' set up by the AAP government will work if Delhiites fall sick outside city.
He said the people of Delhi have seen how the AAP government practises the politics of hate. The people of Delhi say the country has changed, and now is the time for Delhi's transformation, the Prime Minister told the gathering.
"Delhi does not need a government which gives opportunity to enemies to attack us," he said.
The Centre, he added, opened more bank accounts for the poor than the population of US, and built more houses than the population of Sri Lanka.
Narendra Modi is not the only person campaigning in the national capital. Speaking at a rally in Jangpura, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of selling state enterprises.
"Narendra Modi coined good slogan of Make in India but not a single factory has been set up. They are selling everything - Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum, Railways & even Red Fort. They may sell even the Taj Mahal," Gandhi said.
He also brought up the topic of unemployment.
"PM Modi said he will provide 2 crore jobs. What did he do for it, what did Kejriwal do to tackle unemployment," he asked.
"Those graduating from universities, colleges scared whether they will get jobs or not; it is fault of your PM and CM," Gandhi added.
Gandhi said that the BJP and the AAP wanted to spread hatred in society.
"They (BJP) talk about the Hindu dharm, they talk about Islam, they talk of Sikhism. They have no knowledge of religions. In Hiduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism-- where is it written that attack other people, suppress them?" he asked the crowd.
"Show one BJP leader who raised 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan in Pakistan, Cong's Jangpura candidate did that," he said.
The Delhi Assembly polls will be taking place on February 8, with the counting of votes taking place on the 11th.
With mere days left before the election, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dared the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm Wednesday and said he was ready for a public debate with the saffron party's CM face.
After releasing the manifesto at the party's office, Kejriwal said if the BJP doesn't do so by then, he will meet the press to announce his next course of action. He said people want to know who would be the BJP's chief ministerial face, claiming that people are saying why they should vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party if it does not have the CM candidate.
"Delhiites want the BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate. If BJP declares its CM candidate by 1 pm tomorrow, I am ready for a public debate with him and we will work out modalities for the same," Kejriwal told reporters.
The previous day, the AAP chief has faced flak after reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on live TV.
(With inputs from agencies)
