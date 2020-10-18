With very high COVID-19 testing, India's positivity rate falls below 8%: Union Health Ministry

Amid rising coronavirus cases, India has scaled up its COVID-19 testing capacity from one in January to over 9.32 crore at present, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. The Health Ministry also said that due to the very high COVID-19 testing, India's positivity rate fallen below 8 percent.
Taking to Twitter, Union Health Ministry wrote: "India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8 percent."
The MoHFW further said that very comprehensive testing has thus worked as a highly effective tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. It also leads to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases, and eventual low fatality rate.
The active COVID-19 cases in the country are merely 10.7 percent of the total cases as the active caseload of the country has fallen below 8 lakh for the first time after one and a half months, said Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 7,95,087 active COVID-19 cases in the country and it is merely 10.70 percent of the total cases. The active caseload was below the 8 lakh mark (7,85,996) last on September 1, it said. India is also reporting a high number of recoveries, the ministry informed.
