With very high COVID-19 testing, India's positivity rate falls below 8%: Union Health Ministry

Amid rising coronavirus cases, India has scaled up its COVID-19 testing capacity from one in January to over 9.32 crore at present, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. The Health Ministry also said that due to the very high COVID-19 testing, India's positivity rate fallen below 8 percent.

