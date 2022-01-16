'With unity, we can achieve any target': Amit Shah congratulates nation on completion of 1 year of COVID-19 vaccination drive

The countrywide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Sunday completed one year, during which over 156.76 crore of vaccine doses were administered.

According to health ministry officials, over 92 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 68 per cent have been fully vaccinated. The drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Talking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the completion of 1 year of COVID-19 vaccination drive and wrote in Hindi, "I congratulate the talented scientists, health workers, all corona warriors and countrymen of the country on the successful completion of 1 year of the world's largest free vaccination campaign in the fight against Corona..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another tweet, Shah added in Hindi, "In the efficient leadership, determination and constant efforts of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, India has set an ideal in the world that if the government and citizens that - if we unite in the interest of the country and set a common goal, then the country can overcome the impossible by conquering every challenge and make it possible."

Advertisement

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के कुशल नेतृत्व, दृढ़ संकल्प व निरंतर प्रयासों से भारत ने विश्व में एक आदर्श स्थापित किया है कि अगर सरकार व नागरिक देशहित में एकजुट होकर एक साझा लक्ष्य तय कर लें, तो कैसे देश हर चुनौती पर विजय पाकर असंभव को भी संभव बना सकता है। #1YearOfVaccineDrive — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2022

Earlier this day, as India completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it "the most successful in the world" and extended greetings to health workers, scientists and the people of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya said: "Today the world's largest vaccination campaign completes one year. Started under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, with everyone's efforts, today, it is the most successful vaccination campaign in the world. I congratulate all the health workers, scientists and countrymen."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:53 PM IST