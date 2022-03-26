With polls over, PM Modi's photo to return on Covid vaccine certificates

New Delhi: With the conclusion of the Assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, the Centre plans to resume publishing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 vaccination certificates in these states.

PM Modi's photo was removed from the vaccination certificates in the five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur - on January 8, after the announcement of the poll dates and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

An official source told Press Trust of India that the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has desired for the resumption of printing of the Prime Minister's photo on the Covid vaccination certificates in these states on top priority.

"Necessary changes will be made on the Co-WIN platform to include the picture of the Prime Minister in the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five states," the source told news agency PTI.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 02:53 PM IST