With One District One Destination Project, Yogi govt to promote eco-tourism | ANI Photo

After tasting success with its one district one product (ODOP) scheme, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to go for a similar pattern to promote eco-tourism. The Yogi government has decided to launch a one district one destination (ODOD) project under which one tourist spot with wildlife speciality in each district would be promoted.

According to the officials in the forest department of UP, the idea is to develop an eco-tourism hub in the state. The Yogi government is mulling to constitute of an eco-tourism board in the state, which would help in developing facilities at places, which are of importance to wildlife lovers.

Under the ODOD projects, the state government has identified eco-tourist spots in 56 districts. The forest department has identified these places and some of these are highly popular among nature tourists. The recently reclaimed Samda Lake in Ayodhya and Bhaghar wetland in Barabanki district have also been included in the list.

Among the district from where the eco-tourism destinations have been identified are Mau, Shahjahanpur, Basti, Hathras, Hameerpur, Amethi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Fatehpur, Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Kanpur, Gorkahpur, Hardoi, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Behraich, Balrampur and Meerut.

Officials in the forest department informed that Dudhwa National Park of Lakhimpur, Katraniaghat Tiger Reserve of Behraich, Ranipur Wildlife Sanctuary of Chitrakoot, Suhelwa Wildlife Sanctuary of Balrampur, Amangarh Tiger Reserve of Bijnore, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Bird Sanctuaries of Nawabganj, Unnao, Lakhbahesi Kannauj, Sandi of Harodi are few of the places, which have been included in the list of ODOD. Besides the Etawah Lion Safari, the Zoo of Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur also figure in the list of ODOD.

According to forest officials, after including in the list of ODOD, the state government would develop all kinds of tourist facilities at these places, which included guesthouses, motels, hotels, road connectivity and other things.