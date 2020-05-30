With highest single day spike, Tamil Nadu COVID-19 count crosses 20,000-mark

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 count went past the 20,000-mark following the highest single-day spike of 874 patients on Friday. The state’s count of patients who had tested positive for novel coronavirus stood at 20,246.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at a virtual meeting of district collectors said the case count was under control in the districts but Chennai was seeing large numbers. He indicated the lockdown would not be completely lifted post-May 31 and asked the collectors to consult the chief secretary before making announcements about any relaxation in the prevailing conditions.

The health department recorded the death of 9 patients, 3 less than Thursday’s figures. The overall death toll rose to 154. Chennai too witnessed its largest single-day spike with 618 persons testing positive. More than 30 prisoners at the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai, the largest jail in the state, had tested positive for the pandemic. Till date 11,313 persons have been discharged in the state post-treatment.