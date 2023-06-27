With Focus On Penetration Among Dalit & Backwards, RSS Chief To Camp In UP For Five Days

Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: RSS/Twitter

Lucknow: In preparation for the upcoming 2024 general elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has intensified its efforts in Uttar Pradesh. The organisation has decided to expand its network of Shakhas (units) in villages, with a special focus on embracing Dalit and backward communities.

Key Leaders' Visits and Strategic Meetings

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to camp in Uttar Pradesh for five days, commencing on July 1st. Prior to his arrival, his deputy Dattatreya Hosebole has already reached the state. During his visit, Bhagwat will travel to Ayodhya to meet with prominent Sangh office-bearers. He will also offer prayers at the Ram Temple and assess the preparations for the RSS centenary celebrations scheduled in 2025.

Expanding Organisation at the Nyaya Panchayat Level

The RSS aims to establish a presence in every village of Uttar Pradesh and has begun expanding its organisation at the Nyaya Panchayat level. With a particular focus on Dalit and backward communities, the Sangh leadership has instructed its foot soldiers, the Sangh Pracharaks, to engage with these communities in villages.

The objective is to expand the organisation across 30,000 Dalit localities in UP villages and inform them about welfare schemes offered by the central and state governments. The Sangh workers have been assigned the responsibility of ensuring that rural Dalit and backward communities benefit from these schemes.

Promoting Welfare Schemes and Benefits for Dalit and Backward Communities

The RSS plans to actively involve more people from Dalit and backward communities in its organizational activities. In rural areas, the Sakhas will primarily be led by individuals from these communities. Additionally, the Sangh will target rural youth to strengthen its base in villages. Senior Sangh volunteers will be responsible for coordinating activities in rural areas.