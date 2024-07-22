With Budget Session On, Opposition Gets Ready To Corner Government

(File Photo) The new Parliament building is visible as the old House can be seen in the background | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to present Economic Survey in Patliament of India on Tuesday (July 22). The Economic Survey is essentially a report card on Indian economy and growth. The survey will be presented in Lok Sabha. It was comprise details on economic sector, employment data, inflation, deficit, GDP growth and more. Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey.

The resurgent Opposition is likely to corner the government on various topics. Bouyed with its decent performance in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition has kept the heat up on Modi government on variety of issues. It is likely that it will demand discussion on these topics during the session.

What are the issues the Opposition is likely to demand discussion during the budget session?

NEET fiasco

The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) paper leak has rocked the country as it affected lakhs of students who appeared for the exam with career dreams in their minds. Even as Supreme Court of India deliberates on the matter, there is a sense of frustration among youth over the issue. Opposition will definitely try to corner Modi government. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has already given an adjournment motion on Monday demanding discussion on NEET issue.

Kanwar Yatra and the 'nameplate' order

Kanwar Yatra, which is a religious pilgrimage, has hit headlines after government authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand issued orders making it mandatory for eateries to display names of owners and employees. Both of these states are ruled by the BJP. Congress and Samajwadi Party have alleged that the move is aimed at marginalising businesses owned by Muslims and backward caste members. Those in power are denying this.

Manipur violence

India's northeastern state has seen violence for more than a year now. Just a few days ago Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited the state. PM Modi is yet to visit it in spite of the horrific violence. Congress and other parties has been rasing questions about this and it is likely that they will be repeated during the budget session.

(With inputs from agencies)