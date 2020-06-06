With 9,887 new cases in 24 hours, India climbs to 5th position among nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours India saw a record 9,887 case spike in coronavirus cases. The country now finds itself steadily climbing the ranks when it comes to the nations that have been worst hit by the virus. On Saturday, India rose to the 5th spot among nations which have recorded the maximum number of cases till date. This comes less than a week after the country rose to the seventh spot, surpassing Germany and France.
According to the live tracker maintained by the John Hopkins University, as of Saturday night, India has recorded more than 245,900 positive cases.
Despite the increasing number of cases however, India continues to have a high recovery rate, and compared to the other countries in the 'top 10', there have been much fewer casualties in the country.
Now, it must be mentioned that the Health Ministry data does not quite match the John Hopkins data. According to the Health Ministry's data, that appears to have been updated on Saturday morning, the tally stands at 2,36,657. Since then, the numbers have continued to increase.
With the latest jump, India on Saturday surpassed Spain that has more than 2,41,300 cases, and Italy that has over 2,34,800 positive cases.
According to the Health Ministry data, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu, with Delhi a close third. Maharashtra has recorded more than 80,000 positive cases till date.