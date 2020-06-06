With 9,887 new cases in 24 hours, India climbs to 5th position among nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours India saw a record 9,887 case spike in coronavirus cases. The country now finds itself steadily climbing the ranks when it comes to the nations that have been worst hit by the virus. On Saturday, India rose to the 5th spot among nations which have recorded the maximum number of cases till date. This comes less than a week after the country rose to the seventh spot, surpassing Germany and France.

According to the live tracker maintained by the John Hopkins University, as of Saturday night, India has recorded more than 245,900 positive cases.