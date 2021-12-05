With 7 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra, India's tally rises to 12

Seven persons from Pune district have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra Public Health Department said in a notification on Sunday evening.

They include a woman who came from Nigeria along with her two daughters to meet her brother Pimpri Chinchwad, the notification said. Her brother and his two daughters have also tested positive for the variant, it added.

Another case is of a man from Pune who returned from Finland in the last week of November, the notification said. The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Maharashtra has gone up to eight, it added.

Earlier in the day, a 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania tested positive for Omicron.

The patient, currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, has mild symptoms, hospital officials said.

Meanwhile, the total cases in India have risen to 12.

On Thursday, the country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant in Karnataka -- a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history.

On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI man from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra tested positive for the new strain.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 07:27 PM IST