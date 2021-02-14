With 4G restored, Centre plans another trip of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir: Report

Days after 4G mobile internet services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir, the government is preparing to take a group of diplomats to visit the Union Territory.

According to a report by the Hindu, in an effort to showcase the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre is planning to take a group of foreign envoys for a two-day visit. The visit, which is being planned in the next few weeks, will include about 20 envoys and diplomats from different countries, including the European Union.

During the visit, the group of foreign envoys are expected to meet government officials, newly-elected local District Development Council (DDC) representatives, business chambers and members of civil society.

This will be third such visit of foreign envoys to the Union Territory in the last one year. India had taken a group of foreign envoys in January 2020, and another group in February 2020.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 5 announced the restoration of high-speed mobile internet services in the entire union territory, 18 months after they were snapped in the erstwhile state following the Centre's abrogation of its special constitutional status.