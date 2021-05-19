With 4,529 deaths, India records highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities; 2.67 lakh fresh cases reported

India's COVID-19 death toll on Wednesday climbed to 2,83,248 with a record 4,529 fresh fatalities, the highest toll in a single day since the pandemic began, while the single-day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.67 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said.

The country reported a total of 2,67,334 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,54,96,330, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The active cases further reduced to 32,26,719 comprising 12.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.23 per cent, the ministry data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,19,86,363, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 32,03,01,177 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 18, of these, 20,08,296 samples were tested on Tuesday.A total of 18,58,09,302 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Total cases: 2,54,96,330

Total discharges: 2,19,86,363

Death toll: 2,83,248

Active cases: 32,26,719

Total vaccination: 18,58,09,302