Wishing my friend Trump a quick recovery: PM Modi after US President, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a quick recovery and good health to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health."
US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together," he said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, Trump had announced that he and the first lady had undergone COVID-19 tests after his top adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.
"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!," Trump tweeted.
The White House said in a statement that Trump "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously" and that it followed guidelines for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible.
