Wish your loved ones Happy New Year with these memorable quotes and images on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

The year 2019 is coming to an end with only a couple of days more. People are gearing up to party on New year’s eve with their best pals, colleagues and family.
The year has been a rollercoaster for many with personal life highs and lows and the great economic slowdown. However, with the 31st of December just a day away now, it’s time to let go of all inhibitions and cherish the time gone by, the lessons it taught us and the joyous moments it gave us.
With these beautiful and unique New Year messages, posts and quotes, make sure you don’t miss out on wishing anyone. Share these lovely messages on your WhatsApp status, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to spread excitement and happiness of the upcoming year.
"This coming year may you have happiness, good health,prosperity and finally realize how awesome I really am!"
"May all your problems vanish as quickly as your new year’s resolution does every year. I wish you a happy new year full of happiness!"
"Thank you for holding on to me when things get hard and I get tired of life. May Lord bless our bond and you – forever and always. Have a great holiday. Happy New Year."
”Let all your dreams be apparent,Never place tear, please notice, I wish to tell a single thing on your EarWishing you a very Happy New Year beforehand!”
"May this upcoming year be as much glorified as you wish for it to be. Make this year more memorable than ever by accomplishing all your goals. Have a safe and happy new year."
"Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘it will be happier.’ Happy New Year”
“Another year is here, welcome it with a happy heart and a positive mind. Wish you a very Happy New Year.”
