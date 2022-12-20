e-Paper Get App
The Winter session was supposed to end on December 29, 2022. It had begun on December 7.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Winter Session of Parliament likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule | File pic
New Delhi: The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, six days before its scheduled culmination, sources privy to developments said.

They added that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the forthcoming Christmas week.

Consensus reached

Leaders of all parties are said to have arrived at a consensus to end the session on December 23.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had received representations from several opposition leaders to end the session early, keeping in mind the festival and year-end season ahead.

article-image

