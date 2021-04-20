'Will you ask patients to wait for oxygen?': Delhi High Court slams Centre, says 'lives are at stake'

The Delhi High Court said today that if medication was not being sent to places that needed them, "blood is on their hands". The court was listening to a matter between the Delhi Government and the Central government over the discrimination of resources being sent to the national capital of India. The matter was being heard by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli.

In its highest single day spike, the city had recorded 32,000 cases on April 19. Amid a massive spike, the High Court also questioned the Centre's distribution policy on oxygen and vaccines.

The Delhi HC said, "If despite having the medication, it is being sent to region A instead of region B which is in need of said medication, then be sure, blood is on their hands."

Yesterday, the Delhi government had alleged in court that it was falling short of oxygen for Covid patients because supplies were being diverted to "one of the largest states" of the country. It did not disclose the names in order to avoid political debates.

The court said centre that enough oxygen was not being supplied to Covid-19 patients in Delhi and questioned whether it could be diverted from industries.