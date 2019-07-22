Will work for you and sure of success: Rajnath Singh to Armed Forces veterans

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured the Armed Forces veterans that the government would have regular interactions with them and work with complete dedication to resolve their issues.

According to a Ministry of Defence release, Singh, while speaking at an event on Kargil Vijay Diwas organised here today, by the 'Veterans India', an organisation led by ex-servicemen, said, "I will work for you, and I am sure we will succeed".

His statement comes amidst much heartburn in the veteran community over a move to tax the disability pension.

The Defence Minister heaped praise on the valour, fighting and sacrificial spirit of the Indian soldiers during the Kargil War as also in the earlier wars, the statement said.

Referring to his visit to Dras on July 20 and recalling the stories of immense courage and ultimate sacrifices made by the valiant soldiers during the Kargil war, Singh said that soldiers had fought against all odds, in the face of enemy fire from the heights, to re-take one peak after another.

"They didn't know what is fear and hugged death in the service of the country, he said. The nation bows in honour of its brave sons," the release quoted the Defence Minister as saying.

Singh said his visit to Siachen soon after assuming office signalled that the soldiers would remain at the centre of the decision-making process.