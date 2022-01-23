Will Winter session be held in new Parliament building this year? Here's what Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has to say

Union Minister of Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that the Winter Session of Parliament will take place in the new building as the country's new Parliament complex will be completed by October this year.

According to India Today, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the first phase of the project, which saw the redevelopment of Central Avenue or the Rajpath, was completed on time within 11 months, despite several challenges.

He said, "We worked under very difficult circumstances, including during lockdown and partial lockdown. Several thousand people worked here continuously and even in the final phase, almost 4,000 people worked relentlessly despite the threat of Covid.

Puri also added that the Parliament building will be completed by October and the work on the entire project is going on as per schedule. "The Winter Session of Parliament will take place in the new building," he said.

Puri said that after the redevelopment, the green coverage has been increased. "Central Vista Avenue itself has been widened. Now, the walkways are of 12 to 15 kilometres. The water bodies have been cleaned. It's a new effect", the Union Minister added.

"As many as 422 new stone benches have been installed. With this, there will now be 16 bridges on the canals. Amenities like restrooms have been added which will be differently-abled friendly. Tourists will also have access to a step garden where people can come and sit, said Puri.

"Moreover, the kind of cooperation that we received from the entire government, whether it was the ministries, departments or the contractors, is highly appreciated."

When asked if Opposition parties would be happy with the completion of the first phase and how the work has been as per schedule, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Whether the Opposition parties will be or not happy, that is for them to know, but they will not be able to put the blame of their unhappiness on the delay of Central Vista project."

The parking facility has been increased and would now be able to house 50 buses and 1,000 vehicles at the same time. The Avenue will now have four underpasses -- 150 metres in length, at the Janpath - Rajpath crossing and C-Hexagon.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 06:34 PM IST