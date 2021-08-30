Will win for first time in St Cruz, says BJP

Old Goa: Stating that the BJP leaders are united in St Cruz, BJP state president Sadanand Tanavade expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious for the first time in the constituency.

He was replying to a question by the reporters at his media conference at Camichem Bhat-Merces, on Sunday, during his full day tour of St Cruz constituency.

The reporters had sought to know whether the BJP leaders will remain united in St Cruz given the fact that many candidates are vying for the party ticket for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

“We won the Chimbel ZP seat on BJP symbol which shows that the party leaders are united and I am confident that they will remain united in the 2022 Assembly elections as well,” Tanavade informed.

“All the prospective candidates, including MLA Tony Fernandes, have stated that they will abide by the decision of the party over selection of candidate for St Cruz,” he added.

“The entire BJP mandal is behind MLA Tony Fernandes who, though joined the party recently, is now part of the BJP,” Tanavade said.

“Last time, we lost by over 500 votes and in 1999 we lost by 40 votes. Now, with Tony joining the BJP his personal votes will boost the party prospects in 2022 elections. And I am sure our candidate will win for the first time in St Cruz constituency,” he stated.

On the issue of four to five candidates staking claim for tickets in different constituencies, Tanavade said that the party will decide the candidates and it will be binding on all aspirants.

“There may be multiple candidates in some constituencies but the names are sent to the parliamentary board which decides on the final candidate,” Tanavade stated and added that lobbying doesn’t work in the party.

Meanwhile, during the day long tour Tanavade accompanied by MLA Fernandes listened to the party workers to get their feedback and suggestions on ways to improve party functioning ahead of the Assembly elections.

St Cruz BJP mandal president Pramod Kamat, State BJP vice-president Anil Hoble, Chimbel ZP member Girish Uskaikar, Hemant Golatkar, Keshav Prabhu, Tulshidas Madkaikar, and a host of other leaders along with a large number of supporters were present.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:49 AM IST