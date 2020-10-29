'Will vote for BJP candidate to defeat Samajwadi Party': Mayawati on UP MLC polls

“Any party candidate, who’ll be dominant over SP’s 2nd candidate, will get all BSP MLAs’ vote for sure,” she said.

"We have decided that to defeat SP candidate in future MLC elections in UP, we will put all our force & even if we have to give our vote to BJP candidate or any party candidate, we'll do it," Mayawati added.

Mayawati also said that that dropping the 1995 case against Samajwadi Party (SP) as a precondition to SP-BSP alliance was a "big mistake".

"I want to disclose that when we decided to contest polls with SP for Lok Sabha elections in UP, we worked very hard for it but from day one of our coalition SP Chief kept telling SC Mishra that since BSP-SP had joined hands, I should take back my June 1995 case," said Mayawati.