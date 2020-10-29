'Will vote for BJP candidate to defeat Samajwadi Party': Mayawati on UP MLC polls

Ahead of MLC polls in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said that her party will vote for BJP or any other party candidate to defeat Samajwadi Party.
“Any party candidate, who’ll be dominant over SP’s 2nd candidate, will get all BSP MLAs’ vote for sure,” she said.
"We have decided that to defeat SP candidate in future MLC elections in UP, we will put all our force & even if we have to give our vote to BJP candidate or any party candidate, we'll do it," Mayawati added.
Mayawati also said that that dropping the 1995 case against Samajwadi Party (SP) as a precondition to SP-BSP alliance was a "big mistake".
"I want to disclose that when we decided to contest polls with SP for Lok Sabha elections in UP, we worked very hard for it but from day one of our coalition SP Chief kept telling SC Mishra that since BSP-SP had joined hands, I should take back my June 1995 case," said Mayawati.
"Our party had joined hands with SP to fight communal forces during the Lok Sabha elections. Due to their family in-fighting, they could not gain much from 'Gatbandhan' with BSP. They stopped responding to us post-elections and hence, we decided to part ways with them," she added.
The BSP chief further stated that when BSP saw Samajwadi Party's behaviour towards them after the Lok Sabha election results, BSP realised that they have committed a big mistake by taking back their 2nd June 1995 case against them.
Reacting to Mayawati’s comments, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that in Bihar, Samajwadi Party is supporting RJD. “Mayawati's announcement to give VOTE to BJP to defeat SP. But in Bihar, SP is supporting RJD,” Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.
