Will VK Sasikala be re-inducted to AIADMK? Here's what party co-ordinator O Panneerselvam has to say

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader O Panneerselvam on Monday said that the party high command will discuss and decide on the re-induction of VK Sasikala into the party.

A report quoted the former deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, also known as OPS, saying politics was a space where anyone could come and go.

The development comes after a week, the party had filed a police complaint against Sasikala, aide to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, for unveiling a plaque identifying herself as the AIADMK ‘general secretary’.

The AIADMK had sought action against Sasikala for “cheating by impersonation, promoting disharmony, enmity and hatred and circulating statements with intent to cause fear or alarm.”

Sasikala was known for her association with the most powerful woman - J Jayalalitha in Tamil Nadu. Then, over four years ago, when Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016 after battling illness at a hospital in Chennai, it appeared that Sasikala’s moment had finally come. She was soon handed control over the AIADMK, the party that her best friend Jayalalitha had helmed for 27 years until her demise and her ascent to the Chief Minister’s post appeared all but inevitable.

Party high command will discuss and decide on the re-induction of VK Sasikala into AIADMK: Party Coordinator O Panneerselvam in Madurai



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/Z0VTLNls9z — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

However, things took a massive turn for Sasikala on February 14, 2017 when the Supreme Court upheld her conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

On January 27, Sasikala was formally released from Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru after serving her four-year imprisonment.. Ever since she walked out of jail earlier this year ahead of the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, Sasikala has been making several not-so-discreet bids at staking claim to the party with the latest one being unveiling a plaque that addressed her as the AIADMK general secretary.

The incident happened on October 17, the day AIADMK rang in its golden jubilee year of founding, when Sasikala, along with her supporters, went to party founder MG Ramachandran’s (MGR) memorial to unveil the plaque.

Notably, she had earlier shared audio clips with supporters wherein she spoke about setting the party back in order.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 05:27 PM IST