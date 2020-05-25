Will thrash you with belt: Union Minister Renuka Singh threatens officials in Chhattisgarh

Renuka Singh in the video can be heard saying that she will "hang" those responsible for meting out injustice to people of her constituency. In a video that has gone viral, the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs can also be heard saying that she knows "very well how to hit after pulling out a belt in a dark room The video was shot during her visit to a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district.

The minister, who represents Surguja seat, was reportedly angry after a man placed in a quarantine centre was allegedly assaulted by officials when he raised objections over poor arrangements at the facility. Dilip Gupta, a resident of Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh, had shot a video of poor facilities at the center and uploaded it on social media. Dilip alleged that the chief executive officer and tehsildar of the district panchayat had assaulted him for uploading the video.

In the video, Renuka Singh is seen standing in front of a quarantine centre saying that Balrampur janpad panchayat CEO and tehsildar had assaulted Dilip in the facility. "The youth is saying that he was abused and thrashed by the CEO and the tehsildar..If injustice is done to people of my area, I will hang (those who will be responsible)," the minister can be heard saying in the video.

"The entire administration is engaged in covering up the (assault) incident...you decide your own punishment. Such 'dadagiri' will not be tolerated. Don't think that we (BJP) are not in power. We had ruled here for 15 years..Don't think that these saffron-clad BJP workers are weak. Forget about discriminating against BJP workers by sitting in the district and tehsil offices," she is heard saying in the video.

The minister further said: "I know very well how to hit after pulling out a belt in a dark room". She also questionned the officials about the "improper" upkeep of quarantine centres "despite the Union government sending enough money".