Will There Be No Governor's Address In Budget Session Of West Bengal Assembly?

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | X

Kolkata: The West Bengal budget session kickstarted from Monday but with no speech by Governor CV Ananda Bose. Question started arising that will the budget session start without the speech of the Governor?

Though there was no official confirmation, but sources of Raj Bhavan said that they have not receive any copy of the budget. A senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA on anonymity said that this session is the continuity of the previous session.

"Since the last session had sine die (end the session without announcing future date of commencement), this session will be a continuity of the previous session," said the TMC MLA. Notably, the previous session sine die in December 2023.

WB Govt Vs Jagdeep Dhankhar:

It can be recalled that the previous West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wanted to add few points in the budget that was not accepted by the state government which further turned into a tussle between the state government and Dhankhar.

Rift was also seen between the state government and Bose after Bose became vocal over panchayat poll violence. Appointment of interim Vice Chancellors in several universities by Bose was also not taken on a positive note by the state government.

Meanwhile, taking hint from the smoke incident in the Parliament, security has been increased in the state Assembly so that no untoward incident happens in the House.