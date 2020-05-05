Will the 'Bois Locker Room' members be charged as adults?

The Indian judicial system believes that every individual is innocent until proven guilty, but in this case, a question that is being asked by many is whether they will be punished in accordance with laws for minors or adults. The answer is not it clear however, simply because it remains to be seen what exactly the members of the group are charged with.

As per an India Today report, atop official of the Delhi Police had ordered that an FIR be filed under Sections 465 (forgery), 471(using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and two sections of the IT Act, namely Section 67 which deals with the publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and Section 67A which deals with the publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form.

None of these are however offenses that incur a punishment of seven years or more. And according to the Juvenile Justice Act, as per the most recent amendment, someone between the ages of 16 and 18 can be tried as an adult in case the crime committed was heinous in nature, that is, something that carries a minimum punishment of seven years. This is not mandatory. And in many cases, even such people have been tried as a minor.