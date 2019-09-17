Will take legal course to challenge Farooq Abdullah's detention under PSA: NC

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Monday said the party would take legal course to challenge the detention of its president Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They have no justification to do that, but if they have booked him (Abdullah) under the PSA, then what can we do. We can only approach the courts. We will take constitutional and legal recourse," senior NC leader Mohammad Akbar Lone told reporters here. Lone, the MP from north Kashmir, said the government's move is unfortunate and it is a matter of shame that Abdullah has been booked under this act.

"If there was anyone who would talk of India here, it was Abdullah. If anyone has been abused, it is Abdullah and today, this is how India pays him. This is very unfortunate," he said. Abdullah has been detained under the stringent PSA, which enables authorities to detain any individual for two years without trial, sources said.