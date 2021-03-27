Will take help of Central forces at polling booths: Sisir Adhikari ahead of second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls

As the voting for the first phase of the West Bengal elections began this morning for 30 seats today, around 54.90 percent of voters had turned out to vote till 2 pm. Since the beginning of the voting today morning, the Bharatiya Janta Party and Trinamool Congress have been playing blame games over each other. Issues pertaining over Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and polling booths have been prominent during the voting phase in the state.

Sisir Adhikari who recently joined BJP in the West Bengal, has said that we will take the help of more Central forces at polling booths from now only ahead of second phase of elections.

The second phases of elections is scheduled to take place on April 1 in Nandigram.

EVM discripancies have been a common issue during the polling in West Bengal. Earlier in the day, Sisir Adhikari's son leader Suvendu Adhikari today wrote to the Election Commission (EC) seeking suspension of some police officials in Haldia and Nandigram for allegedly helping the Trinamool Congress (TMC) carry out malpractices and irregularities during the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections.