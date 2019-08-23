Will surrender before court, not police: Mokama MLA Anant Singh

Patna (Bihar): Days after absconding independent MLA Anant Singh said in a video message that he is not scared of arrest and will surrender in next few days, the MLA has again shared a video stating he will surrender before the court and not before Bihar Police.

"I won't surrender before the police. I will surrender before the court. I trust the judiciary and will appear before the court but not the police," Singh said in the latest video. A few days back, Singh in a video had said, "I am not scared of being arrested. I will surrender in the next three-four days."

Singh has been absconding ever since a prohibited weapon and live ammunition were recovered from his residence. The police had on Monday issued a lookout notice against Singh, who is accused of possessing an AK-47 rifle and 26 rounds of live ammunition. On Tuesday, a Patna court also issued an arrest warrant against him.