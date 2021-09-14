'Will stop all malpractices in Bhabanipur if voted to power': BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal from Bhabanipur during her campaign alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is purposely making an issue of her hard-earned property.

While campaigning in the Bhabanipur constituency on Tuesday, Priyanka said that the TMC is unnecessarily raising questions about the difference in property between TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and her.

“The TMC is raising a finger at me stating that I have a property of three crores but they don’t know that I am an educated person and since the age of 18 I am working and whatever I have I have earned it. On the other hand, the reality of TMC and how they mint money is known to everyone,” said Priyanka.

Claiming that if she is voted to power, she will stop the alleged ‘cut money’ practice by the TMC in Bhabanipur.

“The cut money syndicates are common factors in TMC. If I am to be made a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), I will stop all the malpractices in Bhabanipur. Time has come to create history in Bhabanipur as the people of this place are educated and are aware of the TMC Supremo,” further claimed the BJP’s lawyer candidate.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and mentioned the alleged sand mining scam by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Another Big Scam in the womb!!! Who will control this Centralized Sand mining ecosystem? Gambhir thinks of Arora, Arora thinks of Narula, Narula thinks of Mondal, and so on. Om Shanti at Shantiniketan,” he wrote.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 08:07 PM IST